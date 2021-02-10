AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.84

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.84 and traded as high as $35.61. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund shares last traded at $35.37, with a volume of 52,671 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.84.

Get AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 270,197 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,355 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,483 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000.

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile (NYSE:ACV)

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.