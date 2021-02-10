Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Shares Down 7.6%

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT)’s share price fell 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.72 and last traded at $15.79. 551,222 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 583,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.08.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALLT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Allot Communications from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $556.01 million, a P/E ratio of -63.26 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.91.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allot Communications Ltd will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.45% of Allot Communications worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

