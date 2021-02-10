Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VCLT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $783,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

VCLT opened at $107.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.98. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $78.18 and a 1 year high of $113.29.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

