Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $1.25 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. decreased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,564 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 57,877 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,810,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 16,647 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 22,491 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Facebook by 276.8% during the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 4,220 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FB opened at $271.45 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $265.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.92, for a total value of $11,989,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,466,707 shares of company stock worth $398,360,824. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FB. Raymond James lifted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.41.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

