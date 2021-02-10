Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $9.62 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,164 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 1.1% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JPST. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $768,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 182,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 24,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter.

JPST opened at $50.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.80 and its 200-day moving average is $50.80.

