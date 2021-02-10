Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Makes New $9.86 Million Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 129,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,861,000. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned about 0.49% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 430,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,426,000 after acquiring an additional 11,764 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 213,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,588,000 after acquiring an additional 15,141 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 174,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 119,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 11,620 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $89.46 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $89.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.46.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

