Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Purchases 2,602 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Novak Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,162,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $410,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 33,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $876,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $142.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.92. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $143.17.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

