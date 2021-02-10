Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.17.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:ALNY traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $165.24. The company had a trading volume of 13,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,745. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.23. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $84.97 and a 52 week high of $178.41.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $3,746,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 265,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,174,905.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,066 shares of company stock valued at $8,743,373 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,733 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,560,000 after acquiring an additional 37,905 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 30,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.