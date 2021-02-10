Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,905,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,424,000 after purchasing an additional 842,211 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 618.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 441,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 380,090 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 964.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 82,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,969,000 after acquiring an additional 74,464 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,275,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,937,000 after acquiring an additional 52,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,560,000 after acquiring an additional 37,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $167.65 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.97 and a 52 week high of $178.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.23. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 1.47.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALNY shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.17.

In related news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 14,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total value of $2,393,548.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,886.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,066 shares of company stock worth $8,743,373. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

