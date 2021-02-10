Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Copperleaf Capital LLC

Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 701 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.0% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 30.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.2% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 16.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 573 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,087.03. 37,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,091. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $2,123.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,829.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,667.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at $34,656,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total value of $99,729.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,534.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,619 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 target price (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

