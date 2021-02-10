Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 861 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,045,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,463,950,000 after buying an additional 119,613 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,772,374,000 after buying an additional 59,412 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Alphabet by 653.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after buying an additional 1,953,887 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,670,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,927,657,000 after buying an additional 88,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,425,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,084,000 after buying an additional 11,198 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,033.40.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,075.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,822.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,662.20. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2,115.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

