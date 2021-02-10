Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,033.40.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,075.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,822.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1,662.20. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $2,115.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.