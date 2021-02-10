Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 863 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,075.39 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $2,115.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,822.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1,662.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $2,025.00 price target (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,033.40.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

