Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 9,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,094,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $927,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $436,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 552 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,075.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $2,115.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,822.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,662.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,033.40.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

