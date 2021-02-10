Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target Lowered to $157.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.27.

AYX stock opened at $138.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -513.56, a PEG ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $75.17 and a twelve month high of $185.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.51 and a 200-day moving average of $124.70.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.46. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, insider Reuters Corp /Can/ Thomson sold 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $239,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $3,369,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,283,471 shares of company stock worth $261,174,162 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter worth approximately $3,500,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the first quarter worth approximately $313,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the first quarter worth approximately $438,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the first quarter worth approximately $1,560,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

