Altice Europe (OTCMKTS:ALLVF) Trading Down 34%

Altice Europe (OTCMKTS:ALLVF) shares traded down 34% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altice Europe in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.29.

Altice Europe N.V. operates as a telecom, content, media, entertainment, and advertising company primarily in France, Portugal, Israel, and the Dominican Republic. The company delivers customer-centric products and solutions that connect and unlock of its approximately 30 million customers over fiber networks and mobile broadband.

