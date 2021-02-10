Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ATUS traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,841,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,677,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.18 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.78. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $38.30.

In other news, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $1,446,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,369,249.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $35,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,069,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,132,605.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Altice USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Atlantic Securities raised Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays cut Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.06.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the US, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. Its video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

