Altium Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,652 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 528.1% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 3,814,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,172 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,069,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,690,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,676 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,794,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599,629 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 57.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 3,749,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $39,411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFE. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.80. The company had a trading volume of 833,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,687,656. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $193.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.34.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

