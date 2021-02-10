Altium Wealth Management LLC Acquires 916 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,962,681,000 after buying an additional 2,577,992 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,013,054 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $992,137,000 after buying an additional 319,266 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,869,189 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $862,358,000 after buying an additional 139,857 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,149,281 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $646,441,000 after buying an additional 508,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,307,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $540,773,000 after purchasing an additional 11,410 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,033.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $5,927,860.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,226,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $223.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.53. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

