Altium Wealth Management LLC Acquires 916 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,483 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA traded down $3.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $211.22. The stock had a trading volume of 496,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,922,328. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.62. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $349.95. The stock has a market cap of $123.14 billion, a PE ratio of -27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Nord/LB lowered The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.44.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

