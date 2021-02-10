Altium Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,585 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on COST. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $321.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.08.

Shares of COST traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $357.29. 87,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,538,051. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $363.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.16. The company has a market capitalization of $158.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

