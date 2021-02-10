Altium Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,984 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $252.22. 21,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,740. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $253.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $242.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.24.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

