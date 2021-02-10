Altium Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,029 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,421,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,638,000 after purchasing an additional 226,200 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 266,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.8% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.81. The company had a trading volume of 187,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,551,118. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $206.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

