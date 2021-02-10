Altium Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,184 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 3.1% of Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Altium Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $34,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9,017.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,051,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,943,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886,502 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,287,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042,563 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,788,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,569 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,787,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,256 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,798,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,283,000 after purchasing an additional 638,064 shares during the period.

Shares of VCIT traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.38. 77,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,729,600. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $78.82 and a 52 week high of $97.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.45.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

