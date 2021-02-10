Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,180 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,806,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,599 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,830,028 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,705,299,000 after buying an additional 497,775 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,471,316,000 after buying an additional 1,613,467 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,053,866,000 after buying an additional 824,835 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $885,140,000 after buying an additional 758,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,538,719. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $408.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.28.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $13,096,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,325,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,871,771.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395 in the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

