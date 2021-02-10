Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Guggenheim upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Gabelli cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.97. The company had a trading volume of 634,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,257,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $67.55. The firm has a market cap of $135.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -543.22, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,640.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $3,530,328.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,828,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.