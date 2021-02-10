Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $85.48. 90,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,841,232. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.53. The company has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $87.07.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

