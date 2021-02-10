Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $164.98 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 480,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,014 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 14.6% of Altium Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Altium Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $164,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $358.24. 163,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,320,939. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $346.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.57. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $359.33.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

