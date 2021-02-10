Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $37.58 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,591 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 3.3% of Altium Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Altium Wealth Management LLC owned 0.34% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $37,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,340.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 17,228 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.1% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.9% in the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $641,000.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,781. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.74. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $55.46.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.