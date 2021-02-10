Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $56.93 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,511 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 5.0% of Altium Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Altium Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $56,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,199,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,869,000 after acquiring an additional 92,204 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,527,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,613,000 after acquiring an additional 38,534 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,509,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,778,000 after acquiring an additional 184,456 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,127,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,947,000 after acquiring an additional 24,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $199,763,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.05. 97,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,772. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.29 and a 200 day moving average of $209.40. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $252.59.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

