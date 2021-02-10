Altium Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in Caterpillar by 4,035.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 21,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 20,664 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 9,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, OTR Global raised Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.80.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $802,886.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,886.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,442. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CAT traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $198.61. 142,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,280,502. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $200.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $107.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

