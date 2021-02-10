Altium Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,577 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 98.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.76. The company had a trading volume of 85,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,109. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.92. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $143.17.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

