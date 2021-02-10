Altium Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GS. DA Davidson raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.59.

NYSE GS traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $303.16. The stock had a trading volume of 121,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,635,743. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $309.41. The stock has a market cap of $104.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $280.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In related news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

