Altium Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Altium Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 136.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.80. 391,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,904,976. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $112.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.42 billion, a PE ratio of -14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.45.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.92.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

