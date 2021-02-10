Altium Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,279 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Altium Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,177,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,279 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 4.9% of Altium Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Altium Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares worth $55,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 52.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 23,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period.

VEA stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $49.07. 450,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,344,580. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.00 and a 200-day moving average of $43.95. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $49.21.

