Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (ALV.V) (CVE:ALV) Shares Gap Up to $0.80

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2021


Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (ALV.V) (CVE:ALV) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.80, but opened at $0.94. Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (ALV.V) shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 3,635 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.71. The company has a market cap of C$93.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (ALV.V) (CVE:ALV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.09 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alvopetro Energy Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (ALV.V) Company Profile (CVE:ALV)

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons in the RecÃ´ncavo basins in onshore Brazil. As at December 31, 2019, the company holds interests in the CaburÃ© and Gomo natural gas assets; two oil fields, including Bom Lugar and MÃ£e-da-lua; and one other exploration asset comprising 23,527 acres.

