Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (ALV.V) (CVE:ALV) Shares Gap Up to $0.80

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (ALV.V) (CVE:ALV) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.80, but opened at $0.94. Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (ALV.V) shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 3,635 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.71. The company has a market cap of C$93.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (ALV.V) (CVE:ALV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.09 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alvopetro Energy Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons in the RecÃ´ncavo basins in onshore Brazil. As at December 31, 2019, the company holds interests in the CaburÃ© and Gomo natural gas assets; two oil fields, including Bom Lugar and MÃ£e-da-lua; and one other exploration asset comprising 23,527 acres.

