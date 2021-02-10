Amazing Energy Oil and Gas, Co. (OTCMKTS:AMAZ) Short Interest Update

Amazing Energy Oil and Gas, Co. (OTCMKTS:AMAZ) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decline of 89.4% from the January 14th total of 170,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,243,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Amazing Energy Oil and Gas stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 6,331,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,878,869. Amazing Energy Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.

Amazing Energy Oil and Gas Company Profile

Amazing Energy Oil and Gas, Co is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration, development and production of oil and gas in the Permian Basin of West Texas. The Company is also engaged in the production and sale of oil and natural gas. The Company is developing resource potential from the Queens formation.

