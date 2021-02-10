Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Raised by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,571 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.2% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,305.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,226.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,194.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.78, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $4,248,898.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,139,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,684 shares of company stock worth $24,091,267 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3,903.00 price target (up previously from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,895.35.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

