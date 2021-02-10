Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Ocean Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,432 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 18.9% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $37,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,305.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,226.76 and a 200 day moving average of $3,194.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $4,248,898.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,139,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,684 shares of company stock worth $24,091,267. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,895.35.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.