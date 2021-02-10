Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Sailer Financial LLC

Sailer Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 123.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,517 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.6% of Sailer Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sailer Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 38,118 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $120,023,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 556.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 23,411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 19,847 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 754 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,780 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,305.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,226.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,194.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. China Renaissance Securities raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,895.35.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $4,248,898.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,139,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,684 shares of company stock worth $24,091,267. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

