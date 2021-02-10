AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMXD) Trading Down 7.1%

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMXD)’s stock price was down 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 32,561 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 15,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

About AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMXD)

AmeraMex International, Inc sells, leases, and rents new and refurbished heavy equipment primarily in the United States. The company's products are used in light and infrastructure construction, shipping logistics, mining, and commercial farming industries. It serves customers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, and Africa.

