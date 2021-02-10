Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $262.67 Million

Equities analysts expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) to post $262.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $237.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $278.90 million. Ameresco posted sales of $306.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full year sales of $980.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $955.60 million to $996.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ameresco.

AMRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. B. Riley increased their price target on Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ameresco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

NYSE AMRC opened at $69.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.68, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $69.73.

In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 4,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $264,053.68. Also, EVP David Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $708,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 787,625 shares of company stock valued at $42,410,383 in the last quarter. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter valued at about $425,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter valued at about $7,244,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter valued at about $7,235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions.

