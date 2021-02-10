American CuMo Mining (CVE:MLY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.10

American CuMo Mining Co. (CVE:MLY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 85000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05.

About American CuMo Mining (CVE:MLY)

American CuMo Mining Corporation, a mineral exploration and development company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and developing natural resource opportunities in the United States and Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the CuMo molybdenum project located in Idaho.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for American CuMo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American CuMo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.