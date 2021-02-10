American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $79.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $104.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.22 and its 200-day moving average is $85.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 88,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in American Electric Power by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 550,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,872,000 after purchasing an additional 38,546 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 277.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 13,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

