American Equity Investment Life (AEL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect American Equity Investment Life to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AEL opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.17 and a 200 day moving average of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Equity Investment Life currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.44.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

