American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,759 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 69,901 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in American Express by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,664 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in American Express by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,133 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in American Express by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,719 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $4,476,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $1.37 on Wednesday, reaching $128.05. The stock had a trading volume of 72,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,275,973. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.04. The stock has a market cap of $103.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.