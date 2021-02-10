American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.15

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.15 and last traded at $32.11, with a volume of 4005 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.74.

AMH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

In other news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Kropp sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $203,420.00. Insiders have sold a total of 146,611 shares of company stock worth $4,324,345 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 241.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

