American Lithium (CVE:LI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.21

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.21 and last traded at C$3.90, with a volume of 3354355 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 5.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$445.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.31.

About American Lithium (CVE:LI)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for lithium and vanadium. It primarily focuses on the Tonopah Claystone Claims Property covering an area of approximately 4,000 acres located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada.

