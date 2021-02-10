American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Shares Down 7.5%

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) shares dropped 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.25 and last traded at $6.77. Approximately 7,266,230 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 11,091,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

AREC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Resources in a research note on Friday, October 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of American Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

Get American Resources alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.82. The company has a market cap of $241.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of -0.69.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Resources stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. 1.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company focuses on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon used in steelmaking. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.