American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) will announce earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.04. American Software posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that American Software will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $27.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.91 million. American Software had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.70%.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 31,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $524,743.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,190.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $104,838.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,874.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,038 shares of company stock valued at $632,838 over the last ninety days. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of American Software by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Software stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.35. 8,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,239. American Software has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $21.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average is $16.44. The stock has a market cap of $663.13 million, a P/E ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. American Software’s payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

